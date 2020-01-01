  Música y el placer del vino

Peter T. comenta sobre un estudio realizado en la Universidad de Heriot-Watt en Edimburgo, en la cual se indica que el tipo de música que se escucha realza el sabor del vino.
Este es un resumen de las recomendaciones:
• Cabernet Sauvignon: All Along The Watchtower (Jimi Hendrix), Honky Tonk Woman (Rolling Stones), Live And Let Die (Paul McCartney and Wings), Won't Get Fooled Again (The Who) • Chardonnay: Atomic (Blondie), Rock DJ (Robbie Williams), What's Love Got To Do With It (Tina Turner), Spinning Around (Kylie Minogue) • Syrah: Nessun Dorma (Puccini), Orinoco Flow (Enya), Chariots Of Fire (Vangelis), Canon (Johann Pachelbel) • Merlot: Sitting On The Dock Of The Bay (Otis Redding), Easy (Lionel Ritchie), Over The Rainbow (Eva Cassidy), Heartbeats (Jose Gonzalez) Fuente: Montes wines.