  Música y el placer del vino

Your browser doesn't support HTML5 audio tag. Conozca que tipo de música debe oir para realzar el sabor del vino escuchando su plataforma de podcast preferida:



• Amazon.

• Whooshkaa.

• ApplePodcasts.

• Stitcher.

• TuneIn.

• Listennotes.

• Archive.

• También estamos en RadioPublic, Spotify, Pocketcasts, GooglePlay, Castbox, Overcast, Podcastaddict, Acast, iHeartRADIO y Spreaker.



- - -



La musica potencia el gusto por el vino



Peter T. comenta sobre un estudio realizado en la Universidad de Heriot-Watt en Edimburgo, en la cual se indica que el tipo de música que se escucha realza el sabor del vino.



Este es un resumen de las recomendaciones:



• Cabernet Sauvignon: All Along The Watchtower (Jimi Hendrix), Honky Tonk Woman (Rolling Stones), Live And Let Die (Paul McCartney and Wings), Won't Get Fooled Again (The Who)

• Chardonnay: Atomic (Blondie), Rock DJ (Robbie Williams), What's Love Got To Do With It (Tina Turner), Spinning Around (Kylie Minogue)

• Syrah: Nessun Dorma (Puccini), Orinoco Flow (Enya), Chariots Of Fire (Vangelis), Canon (Johann Pachelbel)

• Merlot: Sitting On The Dock Of The Bay (Otis Redding), Easy (Lionel Ritchie), Over The Rainbow (Eva Cassidy), Heartbeats (Jose Gonzalez)

Fuente: Montes wines.





-----

Duración= 00:07:45.



Imagen: smallfriendlyplanet.org.



-----

Encuentre más archivos multimedia en TecnologiaHechaPalabra.com.

