  Música y el placer del vino

Conozca que tipo de música debe oir para realzar el sabor del vino escuchando su plataforma de podcast preferida:

- - -

La musica potencia el gusto por el vino

Peter T. comenta sobre un estudio realizado en la Universidad de Heriot-Watt en Edimburgo, en la cual se indica que el tipo de música que se escucha realza el sabor del vino.

Este es un resumen de las recomendaciones:

• Cabernet Sauvignon: All Along The Watchtower (Jimi Hendrix), Honky Tonk Woman (Rolling Stones), Live And Let Die (Paul McCartney and Wings), Won't Get Fooled Again (The Who)
• Chardonnay: Atomic (Blondie), Rock DJ (Robbie Williams), What's Love Got To Do With It (Tina Turner), Spinning Around (Kylie Minogue)
• Syrah: Nessun Dorma (Puccini), Orinoco Flow (Enya), Chariots Of Fire (Vangelis), Canon (Johann Pachelbel)
• Merlot: Sitting On The Dock Of The Bay (Otis Redding), Easy (Lionel Ritchie), Over The Rainbow (Eva Cassidy), Heartbeats (Jose Gonzalez)
Fuente: Montes wines.


-----
Duración= 00:07:45.

Imagen: smallfriendlyplanet.org.

-----
Encuentre más archivos multimedia en TecnologiaHechaPalabra.com.




